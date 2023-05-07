INDIA

ASI agrees to survey Jama Masjid in UP’s Badaun

NewsWire
0
0

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has given an application in Badaun court, for carrying out a survey of the Jama Masjid there.

A lawyer on behalf of the ASI appeared before the court, agreeing to carry out the survey and also sought time for it.

Mukesh Patel, state president of Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, had filed an application in the court of civil judge, senior division, Badaun in September 2022, claiming that the Jama Masjid was Neelkanth Mahadev temple that was destroyed and converted into a mosque.

The Mahasabha had sought a survey of the mosque by the ASI.

It made three parties to the case, including ASI, state government and the mosque committee.

According to Hindu Mahasabha’s advocate Ved Prakash Sahu, the ASI will carry out survey of the Jama Masjid and thereafter submit its report in court.

The court had given 15 days’ time to the ASI for submitting the report, Sahu added.

The next date for hearing of the case is May 30.

20230507-151002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    No entry for UP legislators without Covid test in Budget Session

    PM announces immediate relief package of Rs 1,000 cr for Tauktae-affected...

    1,500 self-help women groups in Himachal stitch 40 lakh masks

    Tax evasion is anti-national, Madras HC tells actor Joseph Vijay