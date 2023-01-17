The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) is all set to begin excavationAat Delhi’s Purana Qila again.

Officials said that the objective of the latest excavation is the exposure and preservation of the trenches that were excavated in the previous years (2013-14 and 2017- 18).

During the closure of the previous season’s excavation, evidence of layers predating the Mauryan period was found. During this season’s excavation, focus would also be to accomplish the traces of Painted Grey Ware finding in stratigraphic context. Identified as an ancient settlement of Indraprastha, a continuous habitation of 2500 years at Purana Qila was established in earlier excavations.

Officials said that the excavation will be led by Vasant Swarnkar and would be the third season of excavation at Purana Qila after excavations in 2013-14 & 2017-18.

The findings and artefacts unearthed in earlier excavations comprises PGW, belonging to 900BC, an earthen pottery sequence from Maurya to Shunga, Kushana, Gupta, Rajput, Sultanates and Mughal periods. Excavated artefacts such as sickles, parers, terracotta toys, kiln-burnt bricks, beads, terracotta figurines, seal and dealings etc. excavated earlier are now displayed at the Archaeological Museum inside the fort complex.

Purana Qilla, the 16th-century fort, was built by Sher Shah Suri and second Mughal emperor Humayun. The fort is standing on a site with thousands of years of history. Prof B.B. Lal also carried out excavation works inside the fort and its premises in the year 1954 and 1969-73.

