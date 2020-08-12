ASI death: Building collapse turned into political battle

New Delhi, Aug 13 (IANS) Alleging corruption in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ruled Municipal Coropration of Delhi (MCD), the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has demanded an enquiry in the collapse of the illegal three-storeyed building here which caused the death ASI Zakir Hussain.

The issue turned into a political battle as the AAP said the “illegal building was being constructed on Ram Bagh Road of Ward No. 80 with the involvement of North MCD Mayor Jai Prakash.”

“I demand that immediate FIRs should be registered against North MCD Mayor Jai Prakash, thorough investigation of their involvement and immediate arrests. This criminal activity could not have happened without the involvement of Jai Prakash Ji,” AAP leader Durgesh Pathak said.

“This is a murder and not an accident because the construction of a three-storeyed building was already going on in the area and this could not have been possible without the permission of Jai Prakash Ji,” alleged the AAP leader.

Delhi police ASI succumbed to his injuries after the under construction third floor of a building had collapsed in Bara Hindu Rao area of North Delhi on Wednesday morning. ASI Hussain (49) was rushed to the hospital but was declared brought dead.

Another constable also suffered minor injuries in the accident. Police said that the two policemen were on a tenant verification drive in the area in the wake of forthcoming Independence Day when the accident took place.

“At about 10.20 a.m., they reached Gupta Building at Ram Bagh Road and while verifying the tenant, they noticed illegal construction going on at the third floor of the building. They went their to click the photographs, so that they could send it MCD, but suddenly the floor collapsed and fell down,” DCP North Monika Bhardwaj said.

