INDIA

ASI held in Ludhiana for accepting bribe from labourer

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Wednesday arrested an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), Arun Kumar, posted in Ludhiana for accepting a bribe of Rs 6,000 from a labourer.

A spokesperson for the Bureau said the accused has been arrested on the complaint of a labourer, Kirpa Shankar.

He said the complainant alleged the police official had been harassing him for a few months by demanding bribes repeatedly.

The ASI had already received Rs 25,000 as a bribe in instalments from him by threatening him to get his bail cancelled. The police official was the investigation officer of the case. The complainant had got an anticipatory bail on February 9, 2021.

The ASI had taken a bribe of Rs 1,500 from him on June 19 and was demanding Rs 10,000 more.

After a preliminary investigation of the complaint, a team of the Bureau laid a trap and the accused was arrested on the spot near a court complex in Ludhiana.

