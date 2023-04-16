INDIALIFESTYLE

ASI takes action against illegal construction near Mahatma’s birthplace

NewsWire
The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has filed a police complaint against 19 property owners for unauthorised construction within the 200 metre limit of Mahatma Gandhi’s birthplace in Kirti Mandir.

The ASI’s Conservation Assistant, Junagadh sub-circle, Harish Jivanlal Dasre, filed the complaint under the Archaeology Department’s Rules, 1959 and amended Rules, 2010, which state that no new construction can take place without the permission of the ASI within 100 metres and 200 metres of nationally protected monuments.

Despite being served notice, the property owners continued their construction activities without the required permission. The ASI’s strict action against the illegal construction is a result of increasing concerns about the conservation of India’s cultural heritage.

The ASI has been actively working towards protecting and preserving India’s historical monuments and buildings. The accused property owners face serious charges for their actions, and the ASI has urged the public to cooperate in their efforts to safeguard the nation’s cultural legacy.

