Asia Cup 2022: Afghanistan bowl out Sri Lanka for 105

Afghanistan produced an excellent bowling effort to bowl out Sri Lanka for a paltry 105 in the first match of the Asia Cup 2022 T20 Tournament at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, here on Saturday.

After being invited to bat first, Sri Lanka lost wickets in clusters and their batters looked uncomfortable in the middle for most of the innings. Bhanuka Rajapaksa (38 off 29), Chamika Karunaratne (31 off 38) and Danushka Gunathilaka (17 off 17) were the top-scorers for Sri Lanka.

On the other hand, Fazalhaq Farooqi (3/11), Mohammad Nabi (2/14), Mujeeb Ur Rahman (2/24), and Naveen-ul-Haq (1/23) were the wicket-takers for Afghanistan.

Brief score: Sri Lanka 105 all out in 19.4 overs (Bhanuka Rajapaksa 38, Chamika Karunaratne 31; Fazalhaq Farooqi 3/11, Mohammad Nabi 2/14) vs Afghanistan

