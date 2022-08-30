SPORTSCRICKETWORLD

Asia Cup 2022: Afghanistan restrict Bangladesh to 127/7

Afghanistan produced an impressive bowling performance to restrict Bangladesh to 127/7 in a Group B match of the Asia Cup 2022 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, here on Tuesday.

After winning the toss and opting to bat first, Bangladesh batters couldn’t get going for most part of the innings on a dusty pitch, which had a fair amount of grip and turn.

The Afghanistan spin twins Mujeeb Ur Rahman (3/16) and Rashid Khan (3/22) bowled tight length and lines and spun their webs in the powerplay and in the middle-overs respectively.

When Mahmudullah (25 off 27) got out in the 15.4 overs, Bangladesh were 89-6 and it looked like they’d even fold out for under 100. However, Mosaddek Hossain’s 31-ball 48, and Mehidy Hasan’s 12-ball 14 helped Bangladesh in some form of recovery and led them to a respectable total of 127/7 in 20 overs.

