Afghanistan produced a clinical all-round performance to thrash Sri Lanka by eight wickets in the first match of the Asia Cup 2022 T20 Tournament at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, here on Saturday.

After being invited to bat first, Sri Lanka lost wickets in clusters and their batters looked uncomfortable in the middle for most of the innings, getting bowled out for paltry 105 in 19.4 overs. Bhanuka Rajapaksa (38 off 29), Chamika Karunaratne (31 off 38) and Danushka Gunathilaka (17 off 17) were the top-scorers for Sri Lanka.

On the other hand, Fazalhaq Farooqi (3/11), Mohammad Nabi (2/14), Mujeeb Ur Rahman (2/24), and Naveen-ul-Haq (1/23) were the wicket-takers for Afghanistan.

In reply, Afghanistan chased down the target quite comfortably, losing only two wickets. They lost the wicket of Rahmanullah Gurbaz (40 off 18) in the 7th over and Ibrahim Zadran (15) in the 10th over.

However, Hazratullah Zazai (37 off 28) and Najibullah Zadran (2) remained not out and took Afghanistan over the victory line in 10.1 overs.

Wanindu Hasaranga (1/19) was the lone wicket-taker for Sri Lanka.

Brief score: Sri Lanka 105 all out in 19.4 overs (Bhanuka Rajapaksa 38, Chamika Karunaratne 31; Fazalhaq Farooqi 3/11, Mohammad Nabi 2/14) lost to Afghanistan 106-2 in 10.1 Overs (Rahmanullah Gurbaz 40, Hazratullah Zazai 37; Wanindu Hasaranga (1/19) by 8 wickets

