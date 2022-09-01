Bangladesh batters produced an impactful performance to help their side post a challenging 183/7 against Sri Lanka in a Group B match of the Asia Cup 2022 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, here on Thursday.

The whole innings ebbed and flowed with both teams throwing punches at each other but eventually, Bangladesh were successful in putting on a competitive total on the board in a must-win game.

Put into to bat first, Bangladesh promoted Mehidy Hasan Miraz (38 off 26) to open the innings and he gave them a flying start. However, Sri Lanka fought back with wickets at regular intervals in the middle overs.

Afif Hossain then came on and took the game by the scruff of the neck and slammed his way to a 22-ball 39, giving impetus to the innings. He put a 57-run standoff 37 balls for the fifth wicket before getting out in the 17th innings.

Mosaddek Hossain (24 not out off 9) and Taskin Ahmed (11 off 6) carried forward that momentum and smashed 24 runs off 11 balls for the eighth wicket to take Bangladesh to 183-7 in 20 overs.

For Sri Lanka, Chamika Karunaratne returned with figures of 2/32, while Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva scalped 2/41.

Brief scores: Bangladesh 183 for 7 in 20 overs (Atif Hossain 39, Mehdiy Hasan Miraz 38; Chamika Karunaratne 2/32) vs Sri Lanka

20220901-215603