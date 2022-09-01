SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Asia Cup 2022: Bangladesh post challenging 183/7 against Sri Lanka

NewsWire
0
0

Bangladesh batters produced an impactful performance to help their side post a challenging 183/7 against Sri Lanka in a Group B match of the Asia Cup 2022 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, here on Thursday.

The whole innings ebbed and flowed with both teams throwing punches at each other but eventually, Bangladesh were successful in putting on a competitive total on the board in a must-win game.

Put into to bat first, Bangladesh promoted Mehidy Hasan Miraz (38 off 26) to open the innings and he gave them a flying start. However, Sri Lanka fought back with wickets at regular intervals in the middle overs.

Afif Hossain then came on and took the game by the scruff of the neck and slammed his way to a 22-ball 39, giving impetus to the innings. He put a 57-run standoff 37 balls for the fifth wicket before getting out in the 17th innings.

Mosaddek Hossain (24 not out off 9) and Taskin Ahmed (11 off 6) carried forward that momentum and smashed 24 runs off 11 balls for the eighth wicket to take Bangladesh to 183-7 in 20 overs.

For Sri Lanka, Chamika Karunaratne returned with figures of 2/32, while Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva scalped 2/41.

Brief scores: Bangladesh 183 for 7 in 20 overs (Atif Hossain 39, Mehdiy Hasan Miraz 38; Chamika Karunaratne 2/32) vs Sri Lanka

20220901-215603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    I-League: Mohammedans, Aizawl look to stay in contention for top 6

    Women’s Asian Cup: India’s quest for glory starts against Iran (Preview)

    La Liga: Bilbao, Real Madrid to close 2021 in Covid-19 worry

    Indian women’s team lucky to get chance to play Brazil: Bembem...