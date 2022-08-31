SPORTSCRICKETWORLD

Asia Cup 2022: India, Pakistan fined for slow over-rate in their Group A match

NewsWire
0
0

India and Pakistan have been fined 40 per cent of their match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate in their Group A match of the Asia Cup 2022, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Wednesday.

Jeff Crowe of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanctions after Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam’s sides were ruled to be two overs short of their respective targets during Sunday’s match after time allowances were taken into consideration.

“In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 percent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time,” the ICC said in a statement.

Both captains pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Masudur Rahman and Ruchira Pilliyaguruge, third umpire Raveendra Wimalasiri and fourth umpire Gazi Sohel levelled the charges.

India got their Asia Cup campaign off to a positive start with a five-wicket win over Pakistan, courtesy an all-round effort from Hardik Pandya as well as vital contributions from Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravindra Jadeja and Virat Kohli.

20220831-152603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Shakib Al Hasan named Bangla Tigers’ Icon player for Abu Dhabi...

    Delhi HC orders to block eight ‘rogue websites’ broadcasting IPL content

    Karunaratne, Dickwella help Sri Lanka draw first Test against Bangladesh

    India to host 2025 Women’s ODI Cricket World Cup