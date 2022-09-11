Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bowl first against Sri Lanka in the final of the Asia Cup 2022 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, here on Sunday.

Before this match, Sri Lanka and Pakistan had met in three Asia Cup finals — the former won in 1986 and 2014 while the latter emerged victorious in 2000.

Pakistan made two changes in their team for this important game as Naseem Shah and Shadab Khan came in place of Usman Qadir and Hasan Ali.

“We’ll bowl first. Looking forward to the match. The confidence level is high. We’ve played very well in this tournament. Every match we have a new POTM. Shadab, Naseem back. Usman and Hasan out,” said Azam at the toss.

On the other hand, Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lanka decided to stick with the same playing XI, which helped them win their Super Four game against Pakistan.

“Would’ve bowled as well. But happy to bat as it’s a final. Openers have stood up. Madushanka and Mahesh have been brilliant. Good sign for the World Cup. Record has been good in this tournament. Same team,” said Shanaka.

Playing XIs:

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Danushka Gunathilaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Pramod Madushan, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka

