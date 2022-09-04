SPORTSCRICKETWORLD

Asia Cup 2022: Rohit-Rahul share opening stand of 54, sets record

Indian openers Rohit Sharma and K.L Rahul on Sunday shared a fifty runs partnership for the first wicket, hitting 54 runs inside the powerplay to give the team a blazing start in the Super Four clash with Pakistan in the Asia Cup.

India got off to a flier after being put in to bat by Pakistan on Sunday with Rohit Sharma and K.L Rahul bringing up the fifty-run stand in the fifth over.

Rahul struck 28 off 20 deliveries while Rohit blasted an identical 28 off just 16 balls, hitting three fours and two sixes. Their 54-run stand eventually ended when Rohit Sharma was out in the sixth over.

Former India skipper Virat Kohli built on the platform with a 44-ball 60 as India posted a target of 181/7 in 20 overs.

This was their 14th half-century partnership in T20Is for Rohit and Rahul — which is the most by any pair in men’s T20Is. They got past Ireland openers Kevin O’Brien and Paul Paul Stirling, who have figured in 13 fifty-plus stands.

The pair has five century partnerships and nine other fifty-plus run stands in the format. The other Indian pair with more than 10 fifty-plus run partnerships is Shikhar Dhawan-Rohit Sharma.

Kevin O’Brien and Paul Stirling have three century-plus partnerships. Two pairs — Andy Balbirnie-Paul Stirling of Ireland and Kyle Coetzer-George Munsey of Scotland are next with 12 fifty-plus stands each.

