Sri Lanka produced a memorable performance to beat Bangladesh (183/7) by two wickets in a thrilling Group B match to qualify for Super Four of the Asia Cup 2022 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, here on Thursday.

While Sri Lanka and Afghanistan qualified for Super Four from Group B, it was the end of the tournament for Bangladesh, who lost both their matches.

The whole first innings of the game ebbed and flowed with both teams throwing punches at each other but eventually, Bangladesh were successful in putting on a competitive total of 183/7 in 20 overs.

Put into to bat first, Bangladesh promoted Mehidy Hasan Miraz (38 off 26) to open the innings and he gave them a flying start. However, Sri Lanka fought back with wickets at regular intervals in the middle overs.

Afif Hossain then came on and took the game by the scruff of the neck and slammed his way to a 22-ball 39, giving impetus to the innings. He put up a 57-run standoff 37 balls for the fifth wicket before getting out in the 17th innings.

Mosaddek Hossain (24 not out off 9) and Taskin Ahmed (11 off 6) carried forward that momentum and smashed 24 runs off 11 balls for the eighth wicket to take Bangladesh to 183-7. For Sri Lanka, Chamika Karunaratne returned with figures of 2/32, while Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva scalped 2/41.

Chasing a challenging total, Kusal Mendis played a fighting knock (60 off 37) and kept Sri Lanka in the game as wickets were falling from the other end. Once Mendis got out, captain Dasun Shanaka had the onus to keep the momentum and he did that with his crucial knock (45 off 33) before getting out in the 18th over.

Thereafter, Chamika Karunaratne gave some lifeline to the Sri Lankan innings with his 16 off 10 but a suicidal run cost him his wicket in the fifth ball of the 19th over. But, Asitha Fernando, who came out to bat next, hit two vital boundaries to score 10 not out off 3 balls and led Sri Lanka to a thrilling two-wicket win with two wickets in hand and four balls to spare.

Ebadot Hossain (3/51) was the most successful as well as an expensive bowler for Bangladesh while Taskin Ahmed (2/24), Mustafizur Rahman (1/32), Mahedi Hasan (1/30) were the other wicket-takers.

Brief scores: Bangladesh 183/7 in 20 overs (Atif Hossain 39, Mehdiy Hasan Miraz 38; Chamika Karunaratne 2/32) lost to Sri Lanka 184/8 in 19.2 overs (Kusal Mendis 60, Dasun Shanaka 45; Ebadot Hossain 3/51) by 2 wickets

20220901-234402