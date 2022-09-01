Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka won the toss and opted to bowl first against Bangladesh in a Group B match of the Asia Cup 2022 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, here on Thursday.

As per Shanaka, chasing will be important on an already-used wicket. The same pitch was used for India versus Hong Kong clash on Wednesday.

“We are going to bowl first. It’s a used wicket, so chasing will be important. We had a good preparation coming into this game. We need to concentrate on our batting. We will try to play as we have been playing for the last two years. The team that comes up with a good performance wins,” the Sri Lankan skipper said at the toss.

On the other hand, Shakib Al Hasan-led Bangladesh made three changes in their playing XI for this game.

“We wanted to field first, but that’s not in our control. We didn’t bat well against Afghanistan, but today is a different day. We have three changes in our team, and we have made quite a few changes. Hopefully, that will work for us today,” said Shakib.

“We want to play some good cricket today, we are not concerned about what is being talked about in the media,” he added.

Playing XIs:

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Asitha Fernando

Bangladesh: Sabbir Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Shakib Al Hasan(c), Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain

