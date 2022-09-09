Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka won the toss and opted to bowl first against Pakistan in a Super Four match of the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, here on Friday.

Sri Lanka made two changes in their team for this match, with Pramod Madushan making his debut.

“We’ll bowl first. Been lucky with the toss, you never know what will happen. But it’s been our charm to bowl first. It’s good we are playing Pakistan once before the final,” said Shanaka at the toss.

“Two changes – DDS (Dhananjaya de Silva) coming in for Asalanka, and Pramod Madushan making his debut for Asitha Fernando. We need to try our best XI before the World Cup and the final,” he added.

On the other hand, Babar Azam led Pakistan also made two changes as Usman Qadir and Hasan Ali came in place of Shadab and Naseem.

“We would have also bowled first. Two changes – Shadab and Naseem are not playing, Usman Qadir and Hasan Ali are in. Shadab should be fit for the final, we just wanted to rest them to try a different combination before the final,” said Babar.

Both Sri Lanka and Pakistan have already reached the final of the tournament and will look to fine-tune their skills prior to the summit clash.

Playing XIs:

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Pramod Madushan, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka

