Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka won the toss and elected to bowl first in the Asia Cup 2022 Super Four match against Afghanistan at the Sharjah International Stadium here on Saturday.

Sri Lanka went into the match with an unchanged squad and skipper Shanaka said they have done well chasing and will try that again in this match too.

“We’ve done well chasing and wanted to continue with that. We want to have more partnerships in this game, that’s our main concern,” said Shanaka at the toss.

Afghanistan skipper Mohammed Nabi said he too would have bowled first as they are a good bowling side. He said they will try and put up a good score with the bat.

“Yeah we would have bowled too, but we will try and put a good score on the bat. Really happy with the bowlers in the last few games, hopefully, they perform today as well. It’s a little bit of deadly surface here in Sharjah, so we’re happy we’ve already played one game here,” said Nabi.

Playing XIs:

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka.

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Samiullah Shinwari, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

