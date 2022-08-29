Senior India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has revealed that the side was praying hard for all-rounder Hardik Pandya to score runs in a tense chase of 148 against Pakistan in their Asia Cup Group A match at the Dubai International Stadium.

After registering figures of 3/25 with his short balls taking the life out of Pakistan’s innings, Pandya made 33 not out off 17 balls and stitched a partnership of 52 runs for the fifth wicket with Ravindra Jadeja (35 off 29) to take India over the line with two balls remaining.

Eventually, Pandya finished off things in style by clobbering Mohammad Nawaz for a six over long-on.

“After the 10 overs of our innings, it was a tight match. In those situations, the game can go either way. But the way Hardik and Jadeja batted, they played very well. But honestly, the match was 50-50. Till the time Hardik scored runs, the match was 50-50. We were praying that Hardik scores runs.

“I can just pray that Hardik continues with his performances and he stays in this form in the (T20) World Cup as well,” said Bhuvneshwar in the post-match press conference.

2022 has been Pandya’s year, especially in the T20 format. His all-round performances and leadership abilities took newbies Gujarat Titans to winning IPL 2022.

Since his return to India’s T20I side, Pandya has put in great all-round performances to lead his team to victory.

Bhuvneshwar himself was the pick of bowlers for India, returning with figures of 4/26 in his four overs to bowl out Pakistan for 147 in 19.5 overs.

He also got the key wicket of Pakistan captain Babar Azam in the third over. But the right-arm pacer conceded that his team were yet to keep the Pakistan batters in check despite Azam being dismissed early.

“I am very happy with the performance, not just with the wickets. Yes, when you get wickets, you feel happy to contribute. But sometimes bowling economically is also a contribution to the team’s cause. The way the others bowled as well, I think it was a complete team performance.

“Once Babar was dismissed, we did not think that half of the Pakistan team has been dismissed. He is a good player but technically there were nine other batters still left. As a team, we do not think that if the best batter is out, then half of the team is dismissed. But yes, once he was out, we knew their plans will be disturbed as the batter who plays the role of the anchor was gone.”

