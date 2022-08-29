Former India skipper Virat Kohli has hailed the team’s “special win” against arch-rivals Pakistan in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday.

Hardik Pandya’s all-round show helped India defeat Pakistan by five wickets. Kohli, who was returning from a month-long break, also contributed with a well made 35 off 34 balls.

The star batter lauded the team’s effort following the win over Pakistan. “Special win on a special day,” he captioned the post on the Koo app.

India pacer Mohammad Shami said it was great match against Pakistan and congratulated the team for the win.

“Tonight it was a great match and victory Well played boys, congratulations for the win, well done,” Shami Kooed.

Former India wicket-keeper batter Wriddhiman Saha hailed Hardik Pandya performance following India’s win over Pakistan.

“What a performance Team India! Many congratulations,” he said on the Koo app.

Hardik was adjudged as ‘Man of the Match’ for his impeccable performance as India chased down 148 in the final over in Dubai.

India will now lock horns with Hong Kong on Wednesday while Pakistan will face Hong Kong on Friday.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh and Afghanistan will lock horns in the third match of the tournament on Tuesday.

