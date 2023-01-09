BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Asia-Pacific airlines saw air cargo volumes dip 18.6% in Nov 2022: IATA

NewsWire
0
0

Asia-Pacific airlines saw their air cargo volumes decrease by 18.6 per cent in November 2022, compared to the same month in 2021.

As per the International Air Transport Association (IATA), this was the worst performance of all regions and a decline in performance compared to October (minus 14.7 per cent).

Airlines in the region continue to be impacted by lower levels of trade and manufacturing activity and disruptions in supply chains due to China’s rising Covid cases. Available capacity in the region decreased by 4.5 per cent compared to 2021.

The IATA on Monday released data for November 2022 global air cargo markets, showing that demand softened as economic headwinds persist. It said that global demand, measured in cargo tonne-kilometers (CTKs), fell 13.7 per cent compared to November 2021 (minus 14.2 per cent for international operations). Similarly, capacity (measured in available cargo tonne-kilometers, ACTK) was 1.9 per cent below November 2021. This was the second year-on-year contraction following the first last month (in October) since April 2022.

International cargo capacity decreased 0.1 per cent compared to November 2021, said the IATA adding that compared to pre-Covid-19 levels (November 2019), there was a smaller contraction in overall demand (minus 10.1 per cent), while capacity was down 8.8 per cent.

“Air cargo performance softened in November, the traditional peak season. Resilience in the face of economic uncertainties is demonstrated with demand being relatively stable on a month-to-month basis. But market signals are mixed. November presented several indicators with upside potential: oil prices stabilised, inflation slowed, and there was a slight expansion in goods traded globally. But shrinking export orders globally and China’s rising Covid cases are cause for careful monitoring,” IATA’s Director General Willie Walsh said.

The IATA report said that the global new export orders, a leading indicator of cargo demand, were stable in October. For major economies, new export orders are shrinking except in Germany, the US, and South Korea, where they grew. The US dollar has appreciated sharply, adding cost pressure as many costs are denominated in US dollars. This includes jet fuel, which is already at elevated levels, it added.

20230109-162804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    CCI approves acquisition of L&T Investment Management by HSBC AMC

    R Dinesh elected President Designate of CII for 2022-23

    Swiggy raises over Rs 9,357 cr after Zomato’s bumper IPO

    Hyundai to invest $300 mn in US plant for eco-friendly cars