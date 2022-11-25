Indian National Mens Rugby Team defeated Bangladesh with a score of 82-0 in the final match of the Asia Rugby Division 3 – South Region tournament at the Rabindra Sarobar stadium here on Friday.

Led by Prince Khatri, the Indian m’n’s team continued its domination against Bangladesh in the final game of Division 3 – South Region tournament.

Having started strongly against Nepal, they continued their performance against Bangladesh as they won their spot at the Asian Rugby Championship Division 3 playoffs through which one team will get promoted to Division 2. The playoffs will feature teams such as Kazakhstan and Iran depending on their respective regional qualifications.

“Firstly, I am grateful for the team. There were plenty of new faces, debutants and a lot of young boys in the squad. This was a milestone that is like a starting point for us to play here at home after three long years. This will just give us momentum to move forward. We are very fortunate to have this group of young lads along with us in the coming competitions. It was another feeling altogether playing at”home,” said Prince Khatri, captain of the Indian Rugby team.

“The government of West Bengal would be delighted to host the next Asia Rugby Playoffs tournament, which will be held soon and is happy to have hosted this tournament and welcome Nepal and Bangladesh to our wonderful state. We also hope that this tournament inspires young athletes all around the state to take up the sport,” said Aroop Biswas, Minister of Youth Services and Sports, Government of West Bengal.

Rahul Bose, President, Rugby India said, “We would like to thank Asia Rugby for giving us this opportunity by awarding this tournament to India, we hope that we can have many more opportunities as such to host such tournaments in other parts of the country under the Asia Rugby umbrella.”

