Indian players Dhvaj Haria and S. Shrikrishna have qualified from their respective groups for the knockout stage of the Asian 6-Red Snooker Championship 2022 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Dhvaj started his campaign by losing against the World Snooker Champion Ahsan Ramzan of Pakistan 1-4 but after that he defeated Khalid Kamali of UAE (4-2) and Hng Yuan Yew from the host nation Malaysia (4-1) to enter in the Last-16 stage.

Meanwhile S. Shrikrishna in Group A had won his first match 4-2 against Lee Tsz Ho from Hong Kong but lost the second match 1-4 against defending champion Amir Sarkhosh of Iran.

Later in the next two matches he did not give many chances to his opponents and sealed both the matches 4-0 against Zulfadhli Zuhairi of Malaysia and Abdulaziz Albishi from Saudi Arabia.

The Last-16 stage matches will start tomorrow at 10AM where Dhvaj Haria will take on Habib Sabah of Bahrain and S. Shrikrishna will meet Poramin Danjirakul of Thailand.

-IANS

inj

20220926-233202