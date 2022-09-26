SPORTSWORLD

Asian 6-Red Snooker: Dhvaj, Shrikrishna enter knockouts round

NewsWire
0
5

Indian players Dhvaj Haria and S. Shrikrishna have qualified from their respective groups for the knockout stage of the Asian 6-Red Snooker Championship 2022 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Dhvaj started his campaign by losing against the World Snooker Champion Ahsan Ramzan of Pakistan 1-4 but after that he defeated Khalid Kamali of UAE (4-2) and Hng Yuan Yew from the host nation Malaysia (4-1) to enter in the Last-16 stage.

Meanwhile S. Shrikrishna in Group A had won his first match 4-2 against Lee Tsz Ho from Hong Kong but lost the second match 1-4 against defending champion Amir Sarkhosh of Iran.

Later in the next two matches he did not give many chances to his opponents and sealed both the matches 4-0 against Zulfadhli Zuhairi of Malaysia and Abdulaziz Albishi from Saudi Arabia.

The Last-16 stage matches will start tomorrow at 10AM where Dhvaj Haria will take on Habib Sabah of Bahrain and S. Shrikrishna will meet Poramin Danjirakul of Thailand.

-IANS

inj

20220926-233202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    If it’s in the ‘V’, it’s in the tree: Miller gives...

    Former runner-up Rayhan Thomas returns in search of victory at the...

    Shanaka’s century goes in vain as Zimbabwe beat Sri Lanka...

    Big blow to South Africa as pace bowler Kagiso Rabada suffers...