Asian Airgun Championship: Divyansh wins gold, Kiran Jadhav bags silver

The Indian shooters began their campaign in the 15th Asian Airgun Championship on a positive note in Daegu, South Korea, picking up gold, silver and bronze medals on competition Day One.

According to information received here, the gold came from Olympian Divyansh Singh Panwar in the 10m Air Rifle Men Junior event while Kiran Ankush Jadhav shot silver in the corresponding senior competition. Sri Karthik Sabari Raj Ravishankar also won a bronze in the Junior Men’s Air Rifle.

Divyansh out-gunned local favourite Bang Seungho 17-9 in the gold medal match after topping the ranking round with a score of 260.7. Sri Karthik shot 258.8 to finish behind Seungho and settle for bronze.

In the Men’s 10m Air Rifle, Kiran Ankush Jadhav reached the final after coming second in the ranking round with a score of 262.4. Reigning world champion Rudrankksh Patil finished fourth with 260.2 to miss out on a medal while Arjun Babuta finished seventh.

In the gold medal clash, Kiran went down 10-16 to yet another Korean Park Hajun.

20221111-193203

