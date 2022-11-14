INDIASPORTS

Asian Airgun Championship: India dominate Air Rifle Mixed team events

India’s Air Rifle shooters carried on their dominating run at the 15th Asian Airgun Championship in Daegu, Korea, registering 1-2 finishes in both the Junior and Senior 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team events on day four of the competition.

Mehuli Ghosh and Arjun Babuta won the senior’s gold medal match 16-10 over Kiran Ankush Jadhav and Elavenil Valarivan while in the Junior event, Divyansh Singh Panwar and Ramita ran out 17-11 winners over compatriots Sri Karthik Sabari Raj Ravishankar and Nancy.

Mehuli and Arjun topped the qualifications with a score of 631 while Kiran and Elavenil finished second with 630.9, which set up their gold medal clash. Korea and Kazakhstan won the bronze medals on offer.

In the Junior 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team, however, the winners Divyansh and Ramita finished second in qualification with 628.9 even as Nancy and Sri Karthik topped the stage with an effort of 629.9. Korean pairs picked up both bronzes in the event.

As Air Pistol competitions began on Monday, India also won a bronze in the 10m Air Pistol Women Youth event, when Kanishka Dagar shot 239.6 in the top eight ranking round. Korea won gold and silver in the event.

India have now picked up a dozen gold medals in the competition with four days of competitions remaining.

