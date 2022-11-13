SPORTS

Asian Airgun Championship: Indian shooters sweep air rifle team gold medals

NewsWire
0
0

Indian shooters Arjun Babuta, Kiran Ankush Jadhav and Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil combined to win the men’s air rifle team gold medal at the Asian Airgun Championship 2022 while the trio of Mehuli Ghosh, Elavenil Valarivan and Meghana Sajjanar also emerged victorious in the women’s event, here on Sunday.

Apart from men’s and women’s teams, India also took the top podium in two junior events on the day.

Tokyo Olympian Divyansh Singh Panwar, Sri Karthik Sabari Raj Ravishankar and Vidit Jain won the junior men’s air rifle team gold medal while Tilottama Sen, Ramita and Nancy teamed up to lay claim to the junior women’s air rifle team crown.

Arjun Babuta, Kiran Ankush Jadhav and Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil beat the Kazakhstan team comprising Ilya Fedin, Konstantin Malinovskiy and Islam Usseinov 17-11 in the final to claim their gold.

On the other hand, Mehuli Ghosh, Elavenil Valarivan and Meghana Sajjanar got the better of South Korea’s Jihyeon Keum, Eunyoung Cho and Eunseo Lee 16-10 to claim top podium.

Tilottama Sen, Ramita and Nancy hammered the junior Korean side, featuring Jeongin Jang, Eunseo Jo, Eunji Kwon by a commanding 16-2 margin in the junior women’s team finale.

The Korean men’s team of Seojoon Bae, Daehan Choe and Seungho Bang put up a slightly tougher fight but eventually went down 10-16 to Divyansh Singh Panwar, Sri Karthik Sabari Raj Ravishankar and Vidit Jain.

20221113-175203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    I’m confident India will qualify for 2023 AFC Asian Cup: Coach...

    Sethu FC stay in hunt for IWL title with win against...

    Chandigarh win inaugural National Divyang Svayam T20 Cricket Cup

    French Open: Medvedev, Zverev, Nishikori enter pre-quarters (Ld)