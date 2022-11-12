India’s Mehuli Ghosh beat South Korean shooter Eunyoung Cho to clinch the Women’s 10m Air Rifle gold medal at the Asian Airgun Championship 2022, here on Saturday.

Mehuli, a 2018 Youth Olympics silver medal winner, finished behind Cho in the ranking round with a score of 261.1 as the South Korean topped the table with 262.5.

However, in the gold medal match, the Indian shooter came out on top by a 16-12 scoreline.

Meanwhile, former world No.1 and Tokyo Olympian Elavenil Valarivan had a disappointing outing and finished sixth in the ranking round.

In the Junior Women’s 10m Air Rifle event, Tilottama Sen and Nancy handed India a 1-2 finish. Nancy (261.4) topped the ranking round with Tilottama (260.4) coming in second to set up an all-Indian gold medal clash.

In the gold medal match, Tilottama beat Nancy 17-11 to claim the gold. Nancy had to settle for the silver medal.

