After disappointing in the individual elimination matches, Indian recurve archers made a stunning comeback at the Asian Archery Championships 2021 on Tuesday with both the men’s and women’s teams entering the finals of their respective events.

The men’s recurve team featuring Tokyo Olympian Pravin Jadhav, Parth Salunkhe and Kapil, got a bye in the first round before beating Saudi Arabia 6-0 in the quarterfinals.

In the semis, the Indian trio were pushed by hosts Bangladesh but eventually they won the match 5-4 via shoot off. Now, they will play against top seeds South Korea for the gold medal on Friday.

In the women’s field, India’s Ankita Bhakat, Ridhi Phor and Madhu Vedwan got a bye in the quarter-finals before thrashing Vietnam 6-0 in the semi-finals to qualify for the final match. They will also face South Korea for the gold medal on Friday.

However, the compound teams lost in the semi-finals and will now vie for the bronze medal.

The men’s trio of Abhishek Verma, Rishabh Yadav and Aman Saini comfortably beat Kuwait 236-218 in the quarter-finals but fell 230-229 to Kazakhstan in a closely-fought semifinal. Abhishek Verma and Co. will face Bangladesh in the bronze medal match on Wednesday.

In the women’s compound team category, India’s Jyothi Vennam, Priya Gurjar and Parneet Kaur got a first round bye before losing 227-220 against Iran in the final four. They will be up against Kazakhstan in their bronze medal match on Wednesday.

