Pooja Rani successfully defended her 75kg title as she outpunched in-form Mavluda Movlonova of Uzbekistan to hand India its first gold at the Asian Boxing Championships here on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, M.C. Marykom (51kg) and Lalbuatsaihi (64kg) settled for silver medals after losing their final matches.

Eight Indians — Simranjit Kaur (60kg), Vikas Krishan (69kg), Lovlina Borgohain (69kg), Jaismine (57kg), Sakshi Chaudhary (54kg), Monika (48kg), Saweety (81kg), and Varinder Singh (60kg) — have secured bronze medals.

