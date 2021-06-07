India and Bangladesh played out a goalless first half of a Group E Preliminary Round 2 match of the combined qualifiers for the football World Cup 2022 and Asian Cup 2023 here on Monday.

India had most of the possession and took more shots at the Bangladesh goal, but the first-half remained goalless.

Following India’s 0-1 loss to Asian champions Qatar on June 3, they are aiming to garner full points against Bangladesh, and Afghanistan on June 15. If India do that they will move into the final round of the Asian Cup 2023 qualifiers.

India are out of contention for the 2022 World Cup, though.

