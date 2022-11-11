Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain was elated after winning gold medal in the 75 kg weight division in the 2022 Asian Elite Boxing Championship in Amman, Jordan and said she followed the plans made by her coaches in all three bouts.

This was Lovlina’s first gold medal in the 75kg division to which she moved after winning bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympic Games in the 64-69 kg weight class. The international federation has re-organised the various weight divisions for international competitions and Lovlina had to move up to 75kg as that was an Olympic and Asian Games weight class.

On Friday, Lovlina dominated the 2021 Asian Championships silver medallist Ruzmetova Sokhiba of Uzbekistan and secured a convincing 5-0 win in the 75kg final showcasing strength, athleticism, and resolute defence.

“I am happy to win gold medal in the Asian Championships here. I played in the three bouts and my coaches had devised various strategies for my opponents and I am happy that I could execute those plans,” Lovlina told in a video message made available by the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) from Amman.

Next up for her, Lovlina said, is the National championships next month and the World Championships next year.

World Championship bronze medallist Parveen Hooda, who also won a gold medal in the Asian Championships in the 63 kg, too was happy to win all three bouts with a 5-0 verdict in Amman.

Parveen, who was making her maiden appearance in the Asian Championships final, looked confident against Kito Mai of Japan. The 2022 World Championships bronze medallist Rohtak-born boxer outpunched her Japanese opponent for a 5-0 win.

“I am happy that I could execute the tactics devised by the coaches and also play in my style. My coaches had advised me to fight without any inhibition and that’s what I did,” said Parveen, whose next target too are the Nationals followed by the World Championships early next year.

India had a productive day at the 2022 Asian Elite Boxing Championships winning four gold medals and a silver on Friday.

Besides Lovlina and Parveen, Saweety Bora and Alfiya Pathan too won gold medals while Minakshi had to be satisfied with a silver medal after losing her final.

On Saturday, Asia’s most successful boxer Shiva Thapa will be the lone Indian male boxer in action in the finals. India are assured of 12 medals in this edition of the Asian Championships.

