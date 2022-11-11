SPORTSWORLD

Asian Elite Boxing: Lovlina, Parveen Saweety bag gold medals for India; Minakshi loses in final (Ld)

India claimed three gold medals as Lovlina Borgohain, Parveen Hooda adn Saweety won their respective finals in the 2022 edition of the Asian Elite Boxing Championship here on Friday.

Worldl Championships bronze medallist Parveen bagged the country’s first gold medal in the women’s 63 kg, defeating Kito Mai of Japan 5-0 by unanimous decision. Parveen, who hails from the village Rurki, around 15km away from Rohtak in Haryana, dominated the bout with the Japanese and did not allow her to take any liberties.

Lovlina defeated Ruzmetova Sokhiba of Uzbekistan 5-0 by unanimous decision in the 75kg final. Lovlina is contesting in the 75 kg weight division for the first time, having moved up from the welterweight 64-69kg class in which she had won a bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics last year.

Heavyweight boxer Saweety defeated Gulsaya Yerzhan of Kazakhstan 5-0 by unanimous decision in the 81kg final, making it a productive day for India in the ring.

Parveen, who won the gold in the South Asian Games in 2019, had earlier this year bagged a bronze medal in the 2022 World Championships in Istanbul. She is among five Indian female boxers who made it to the finals in the Asian Elite Boxing Championship,

Her win came after fellow pugilist Minakshi had suffered a 1-4 defeat against Kinoshita Rinka of Japan in the 52kg final.

Alifya Pathan (81+ kg) is the only other Indian women boxer that will be taking part in a final later in the evening.

Five-time Asian Championships medallist Shiva Thapa is the lone male boxer to have made it to the final in this prestigious tournament in which India is assured of winning 12 medals.

A total of 267 boxers from 27 countries are taking part in the event.

