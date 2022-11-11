SPORTSWORLD

Asian Elite Boxing: Parveen bags gold for India in 63kg; Minakshi loses in final

India’s World Championship medallist Parveen Hooda bagged the country’s first gold medal in the 2022 edition of the Asian Elite Boxing Championship, winning the final in the women’s 63kg weight division Here on Friday.

In the final, Parveen defeated Kito Mai of Japan 5-0 by unanimous decision. Parveen, who hails from the village Rurki, around 15km away from Rohtak in Haryana, dominated the bout with the Japanese and did not allow her to take any liberties.

Parveen, who won the gold in the South Asian Games in 2019, had earlier this year bagged a bronze medal in the 2022 World Championships in Istanbul. She is among five Indian female boxers who made it to the finals in the Asian Elite Boxing Championship,

Her win came after fellow pugilist Minakshi had suffered a 1-4 defeat against Kinoshita Rinka of Japan in the 52kg final.

Tokyo Olympic Games bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain (75kg), SAweety (81kg), and Alifya Pathan (81+ kg) are the other Indians that will be taking the ring for their respective finals later in the evening.

Five-time Asian Championships medallist Shiva Thapa is the lone male boxer to have made it to the final in this prestigious tournament in which India are assured of 12 medals.

A total of 267 boxers from 27 countries are taking part in the event.

