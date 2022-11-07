INDIASPORTS

Asian Elite Boxing: Sumit reaches semifinals, assures one more medal to India’s tally

India had another good start as seasoned boxer Sumit advanced to the semifinals and assured the country of another medal in the 2022 Asian Elite Boxing Championships in Amman, Jordan on Monday.

Sumit defeated Thailand’s Borworn Kadamduan 3-2 by split decision in a 75kg weight class quarterfinal bout in the elite boxing tournament.

There was a setback too as compatriot Sachin suffered a 1-4 defeat against Kazakhstan’s Aslanbek Shymbergenov in the quarterfinals bout in the 71kg weight division.

Another boxer Lakshya Chahar suffered a 0-5 defeat against Uzbekistan’s Aslonov Odiljon in the 80kg quarterfinals bout in the capital city of Jordan on Monday.

Two other Naveen Kumar in 92kg and Narender in 92+ weight division will also take the ring on Monday in quarterfinal bouts, hoping to add to India’s medal count in the Continental event.

On Sunday, seasoned Shiva Thapa added a historic 6th Asian Championships medal to his crown with a commanding victory and joined Mohammed Hussamuddin and Govind Kumar Sahani in the semifinals of the event.

Thapa (63.5kg) was contesting the quarterfinals against Minsu Choi of South Korea and began the bout effectively, using his quick feet and powerful jabs to assert control over his opponent.

Sumit’s medal proliferated India’s medal tally at the competition taking the total count to 11 after Minakshi (52kg), Preeti (57kg), Parveen (63kg), Ankushita Boro (66kg) and Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) all guaranteed medals for the country on Saturday.

