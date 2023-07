The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the ad-hoc panel responsible for the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) affairs to clarify the reasons behind exempting wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia from the Asian Games trials.

This came after a petition by Under-20 World Champion Antim Panghal and Under-23 Asian Champion Sujeet Kalkal, who challenged the direct entry given to Phogat and Punia.

