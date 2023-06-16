INDIASPORTS

Asian Games: India to take part in four events as Hearthstone dropped from the programme

NewsWire
0
0

A 15-member Indian team will participate in DOTA 2, FIFA Online 4, League of Legends, and Street Fighter V: Champion Edition disciplines of Esports at the Hangzhou Asian Games in September-October this year.

Esports will be making its debut as a medal sport in the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou and this week the Asian Electronic Sports Federation (AESF) introduced the official events and the competition mechanism for the Esports Programme at the Games, which will be held from September 23-October 8.

Of the Indian contingent, Charanjot Singh and Karman Singh Tikka will participate in FIFA Online 4; Mayank Prajapati and Ayan Biswas will be in contention in Street Fighter V: Champion Edition; Akshaj Shenoy (captain), Samarth Arvind Trivedi, Mihir Ranjan, Aditya Selvaraj, Aakash Shandilya, and Sanindhya Malik will represent the country in League of Legends while Darshan (captain), Krish, Abhishek, Ketan, and Shubham will take part in DOTA 2, the Esports Federation of India informed in a release on Friday.

Earlier, the Esports Federation of India had selected Shikhar Choudhary and Karthik Varma to represent the country in Hearthstone, which was originally a part of the Asian Games but was removed from the Asian Games Esports programme in March.

Moreover, India will have no representative in sports disciplines Arena of Valor and PUBG Mobile Asian Games Version as they are banned in India while the title Dream Three Kingdoms 2 is not available in the country.

India won a bronze medal in the 2018 edition of the Asian Games played in Indonesia, with Tirth Mishra finishing third in Hearthstone, the category now removed from the programme.

Expressing his thoughts on the official introduction of Esports titles and competition mechanism at the 19th Asian Games, Lokesh Suji, Director, the Esports Federation of India & Vice President of the Asian Esports Federation (AESF), said, “The days we once dreamt of for Indian Esports are now finally here. The range of titles at the Asian Games will not only showcase the diversity of Esports but will also display different aspects of skill, strategy, and teamwork from the athletes to offer an all-round experience for the viewers.”

“Esports taking centre stage at the Asian Games is the dawn of a new era for competitive gaming and we urge the entire country to witness it. Our talented athletes are fully prepared to triumph in this life-changing championship, turning their dreams into reality,” he was quoted as saying in a release.

20230616-124803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kurhani bypoll: 11% voting till 9 a.m.

    Genelia Deshmukh all set to start six-week fitness journey

    AIADMK opposed to new transshipment project in Kanyakumari

    First ever J&K National Film Festival from June 15-20