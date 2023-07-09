INDIA

Asian Games: IOC to take final call on Russian and Belarussian athletes’ participation in Hangzhou

The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) has approved in principle for athletes from Russia and Belarus to compete in the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, but the final say lies with the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Delegates from 45 national or regional Olympic Committees at the 42nd OCA General Assembly in Bangkok on Saturday were informed that only if the IOC gives the green light for them to compete as independent neutral at Paris 2024, no more than 500 athletes in 12 individual sports from Russia and Belarus would be allowed to compete in the Asian Games.

The final decision will be taken with the full cooperation of the IOC, OCA, the Hangzhou Asian Games Organising Committee and the International and Asian sports federations, said Husain Al-Musallam, OCA Director General, reports Xinhua.

“If all this approval is given, then the athletes from Russia and Belarus will participate at the Asian Games in Hangzhou but will not be eligible for medals. They will compete as independent athletes and under a neutral flag,” Husain Al-Musallam explained during the general assembly.

“Participation at the Asian Games will also give Russian and Belarus athletes the opportunity to qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympics,” added the OCA Director General, who stressed the move was only in principle.

The Hangzhou Asian Games is slated to run from September 23 to October 8.

