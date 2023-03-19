Asian Giants will be hoping to take revenge when they clash with World Giants, in a rematch of the 2022 final, as the stage is set for the grand finale of the Legends League Cricket (LLC) Masters here on Monday.

The World Giants emerged champions with a 25-run victory against Asian Giants n last year’s final in Oman.

Given the unpredictability of the tournament so far, the clash between the World Giants and Asia Lions at the Asian Town Cricket Stadium in Doha, it will be interesting to see whether the World Giants will live up to their name and bag the title or if it will be the Asia Lions who will roar to success.

The story of this edition indicates that it is bound to be a well-fought final since it will be carved out by legends of the game who have enthralled fans during their glorious careers.

World Giants were the first to book their place in the final as table toppers, but it does not give them the tag of favourites. They had lost to the Asia Lions in a rain-affected 10-over contest.

On the other hand, the Asia Lions also lost to the World Giants in another match by 20 runs, and they had also been trounced by the India Maharajas by ten wickets.

But by reaching the final, they have proved that they can pounce like lions to victory. Withstanding all odds, they defeated India Maharajas by 85 runs in the eliminator to book their place in the final, registering the biggest victory margin as well as the highest score of this season at 191 for 5.

Aaron Finch, the skipper of the World Giants, is well aware of his team’s and his opponent’s strengths and weaknesses, having played against each other many times during their international careers.

“Nothing can be taken for granted in this final. As we had done in the earlier matches, we have to give our best if we want to lift the trophy. Everyone here is a legend, and no one needs to be told how to win a final. They are all players who have fought many a battle during their international cricketing days,” noted Finch.

Shahid Afridi, the skipper of the Asia Lions, when queried about his team’s chances, remarked, “Everyone knows their job; everyone has played in many finals. What is needed from them is to get out there and enjoy the contest and come back the winner.” His response was as powerful as one of his nicknames Boom Boom.

Considering how the tournament has progressed, one can expect outstanding cricket and a fierce battle, which stems from the fact that everyone on both teams is a battle-hardened hero.

Leading the World Giants’ quest will be West Indian Chris Gayle, along with opener Hashim Amla, and skipper Aaron Finch, followed by great all-rounders Jacques Kallis and Shane Watson.

Everyone has been among the runs scoring at least one half-century each in the build-up to the final. They will be supported by last edition’s heavy hitter, Ross Taylor, and Ireland’s pride, Kevin O’Brien. Their battery of pacers includes the fearsome Brett Lee, who has bagged five wickets here. He is followed by the accurate Chris Mpofu and Tino Best, who have shown that they’re still at their best, bagging six wickets each so far. Spinners Monty Panesar, Samit Patel, and Ricardo Powell are also capable of turning the final in their team’s favour.

The Asia Lions are led by all-rounder, Shahid Afridi. Sri Lanka’s opener and wicketkeeper Upul Tharanga is in glorious form, as are his countrymen Tillakaratne Dilshan and Thisara Perera. Mohammad Hafeez has sparkled both as a bowler and a batsman. Through his knocks, the ever-green Misbah Ul Haq has made fans wonder why he isn’t playing in the Pakistan Super League too.

Pacer Sohail Tanvir seems to have never lost his pace and is the leading wicket-taker of the tournament with seven to his name. Similarly, Bangladesh’s left-arm spinner Abdur Razzak has shown his ability to turn the ball accurately while still being his economical self throughout the tournament. Nepal’s pride Paras Khadka and Pakistan’s allrounder Abdul Razzaq, another Sri Lankan, Isuru Udana, and Afghanistan’s Asghar Afghan are all match winners.

The match will be broadcast live from 8:00 p.m. IST on the Star Sports Network and can also be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar and FanCode.

