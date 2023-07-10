The Indian junior team’s journey in the team event of the prestigious Badminton Asia Junior Championships came to an end as they went down fighting against Indonesia with a score of 3-1 in the quarter-finals in Yogyakarta, Indonesia on Monday.

In the mixed doubles encounter, Samarveer and Radhika fell short against Adrian and Felisha, losing with a score of 16-21, 15-21, resulting in a 1-0 lead for Indonesia.

Ayush Shetty exhibited his resilience and skill in a nail-biting boys’ singles match against Alwi Farhan but narrowly lost with a score of 21-18, 15-21, 19-21, further increasing Indonesia’s advantage.

Rakshitha Sree S. rejuvenated India’s hopes with her exceptional performance in a thrilling girls’ singles match against Ruzana. She displayed remarkable composure and determination, clinching victory with a hard-fought score of 21-18, 10-21, 23-21 to make the tie score 2-1.

However, in the boys’ doubles event, Divyam and Mayank were against Indonesia’s Muhammad and Joaquin. The Indian pair tried their best but ultimately succumbed to a 10-21, 21-15, 12-21 defeat.

While the Indian team’s journey in the team event has concluded, the young players will begin their individual campaign on July 12.

