INDIA

Asian junior badminton c’ships: India lose to Indonesia, end their team event campaign in quarters

NewsWire
0
0

The Indian junior team’s journey in the team event of the prestigious Badminton Asia Junior Championships came to an end as they went down fighting against Indonesia with a score of 3-1 in the quarter-finals in Yogyakarta, Indonesia on Monday.

In the mixed doubles encounter, Samarveer and Radhika fell short against Adrian and Felisha, losing with a score of 16-21, 15-21, resulting in a 1-0 lead for Indonesia.

Ayush Shetty exhibited his resilience and skill in a nail-biting boys’ singles match against Alwi Farhan but narrowly lost with a score of 21-18, 15-21, 19-21, further increasing Indonesia’s advantage.

Rakshitha Sree S. rejuvenated India’s hopes with her exceptional performance in a thrilling girls’ singles match against Ruzana. She displayed remarkable composure and determination, clinching victory with a hard-fought score of 21-18, 10-21, 23-21 to make the tie score 2-1.

However, in the boys’ doubles event, Divyam and Mayank were against Indonesia’s Muhammad and Joaquin. The Indian pair tried their best but ultimately succumbed to a 10-21, 21-15, 12-21 defeat.

While the Indian team’s journey in the team event has concluded, the young players will begin their individual campaign on July 12.

2023071037004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Rupee rises 15 paise to close at 79.76 against US dollar

    Mosque’s demolition erased ‘symbol of slavery’, says kar sevak-turned-BJP leader

    B’luru police shoots rape accused rowdy sheeter in leg

    Gujarat couple held hostage in Iran by Pakistani Agent, ransom demanded