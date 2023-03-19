INDIASPORTS

Asian Kho Kho: Assam girl Ranjana Sarania picked in Indian team; Akshay Bhangare to lead boys Team

Assam girl Ranjana Sarania has been selected for the 15-member Indian team, which will participate in the 4th Asian Kho Kho Championship slated to begin on Monday in Tamulpur in Baksa district in Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

The 18-year-old Ranjana hails from Tamulpur. Akshay Bhangare will captain the Indian Boys’ team.

Both the men’s and women’s teams of India were announced on Sunday following a five-day coaching-cum-selection camp held at the indoor stadium at Sarosojai Sports Complex here.

Altogether 36 women players from all across India participated in the camp.

Ranjana is the third kho kho player from Assam to get selected for the national team. Before this, Supriya Gogoi represent the Indian women’s team and Pinku Deka was selected for the men’s team.

Assam Kho Kho Association (AKKA) wished Ranjana and team India best wishes.

The Indian teams:

Women: Priyanka Ingale, Gouri Shinde, Apeksha Sutar, Nikita Pawar, Parvin Nisha, Monika L, Bindu, Nirmala Bhati, Gurveer Kaur, Archana Majhi, Deepika Chowdhury, Meenu, Ranjana Sarania, Nasreen (captain) and Madhu.

Stand by: Ritika, Monika and Reshma.

Men: Amit Patil, Akshay Gampule, Arun Gunki, Akshay Bhangare, Suyash Gargate, Aniket Pote, Avdhut Patil, Gowtham MK, Atla Siva Nagireddy, Madan, S Santhru, V Kabilan, Sachin Bhargo, Aakash and Mukesh.

Stand by: Subham Kachi, Sibin M, Dhruv.

