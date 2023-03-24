Indian men and women clinched the titles in the 4th Asian Kho Kho Championships that concluded at Tamulpur, Assam. In both men’s and women’s categories, the third place was shared by Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

In the finals, the Indian men defeated Nepal by six points and an innings while the Indian women got the better of the same opponent by 33 points and an innings in the finals on Thursday.

Earlier, in the semifinals, Indian men overcame the Sri Lankan challenges by 45 points. On the other hand, Nepal defeated Bangladesh by 12 points with 1.5 minutes to spare.

In the women’s category, India beat Bangladesh by 49 points and an innings. And in the second semifinal, Nepal didn’t face much difficulty to defeat Sri Lanka by 59 points and an innings.

Team India captain Akshay Bhangre said they are extremely excited and happy to win this championship.

“Being an Indian, it feels great to win the game which was initiated in India. At the same time, it is equally exciting to witness the participating countries doing so well in the matches,” Bhangre said.

He also thanked the crowd at Tamulpur to support the teams throughout the tournament.

“It was a great atmosphere here. The support of the crowd is always important. It can motivate the players to give their best,” Bhangre added.

Altogether 16 teams (both male and female) participated in this event. The participating countries were — Bangladesh, Bhutan, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nepal, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka and the host India.

The event was organised by the Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI) and was hosted by the Assam Kho Kho Association (AKKA) with support from the BTR Government. The government of Assam also extended their support for the competition.

Around 500 players and officials were part of this event. The matches were held on mats and a makeshift indoor stadium with a capacity to accommodate around 7000 people were set up at the venue at Tamulpur Higher Secondary School.

