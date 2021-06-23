The Board of Directors of Asian Paints has approved the appointment of Deepak Satwalekar as the Chairman of the Company.

Satwalekar, who is currently an Independent Director on the Board shall continue as the Chairman of the Board and the company till the conclusion of his tenure as an Independent Director up to September 30, 2023, Asian Paints said in a regulatory filing.

“The Board of Directors at their meeting held on 22nd June, 2021, approved the appointment of Deepak Satwalekar, Independent Director, as the Chairman of the Board and the Company from the conclusion of the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company for the FY 2020 – 21 to be held on Tuesday, 29th June, 2021 at 11 am IST or any adjournments, thereof,” it said.

The Board expressed its appreciation for the long-standing leadership and direction from Ashwin Dani in his role as Chairman. He shall continue to be on the Board of Directors of the Company as a Non – Executive / Promoter Director.

Manish Choksi will continue to be the Non – Executive Vice Chairman of the company.

–IANS

