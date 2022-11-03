The Indian men’s squash team remained on course for its maiden title in the Asian Squash Team Championships, reaching the final of the 2022 Men’s Asian Squash Team Championships at Cheongju, South Korea on Thursday.

The Indian team comprising Commonwealth Games individual bronze medallist Saurav Ghosal, Abhay Singh, Ramit Tandon and Velavan Senthil Kumar defeated Malaysia 2-1 in the semifinal, setting up a summit clash with Kuwait on Friday. Kuwait defeated Hong Kong 2-1 in the other semifinal.

The Indian women’s team, comprising Tanvi Khanna, Sunayna Sara Kuruvilla, Anahat Singh and Urvashi Joshi lost 1-2 to Malaysia in the semifinals to be satisfied with the bronze medal.

In the men’s semifinal against Kuwait, India started on a dismal note as Abhay Singh lost to Mohammad Syafiq Kamal in a closely-fought encounter 2-3 (11-4, 9-11, 9-11, 11-8, 9-11).

Saurav Ghosal pulled India level with Malaysia, defeating Eain Yow Ng 3-2 (11-9, 3-11, 8-11, 11-7, 11-9), coming back from a 1-2 deficit to win the fourth and fifth games to win the match.

Ramit Tandon then clinched victory and a place in the final for India when he defeated Addeen Idrakie 3-1 fighting back after losing the first game to win 6-11, 11-4, 11-7, 11-8.

In the women’s semifinals, the Indian team playing without top stars Joshna Chinappa and Dipika Pallikal lost 1-2 to Malaysia. Young Anahat Singh gave India a good start when she defeated Yiwen Chan 3-1 (13-11, 11-8, 11-9, 11-4).

Tanvi Khanna lost to Aifa Azman 8-11, 4-11, 5-11 while Sunayna Kuruvilla lost to Rachel Arnold 7-11, 12-10, 6-11, 4-11.

The Indian men’s team has won three silver medals in the Asian Team Squash Championships and seven bronze medals.

The Indian women’s team won their only title in 2012 and has finished runner-up five times.

