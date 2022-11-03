INDIASPORTS

Asian Squash Team C’ship: Indian men beat Malaysia to reach final; women bag bronze

NewsWire
0
2

The Indian men’s squash team remained on course for its maiden title in the Asian Squash Team Championships, reaching the final of the 2022 Men’s Asian Squash Team Championships at Cheongju, South Korea on Thursday.

The Indian team comprising Commonwealth Games individual bronze medallist Saurav Ghosal, Abhay Singh, Ramit Tandon and Velavan Senthil Kumar defeated Malaysia 2-1 in the semifinal, setting up a summit clash with Kuwait on Friday. Kuwait defeated Hong Kong 2-1 in the other semifinal.

The Indian women’s team, comprising Tanvi Khanna, Sunayna Sara Kuruvilla, Anahat Singh and Urvashi Joshi lost 1-2 to Malaysia in the semifinals to be satisfied with the bronze medal.

In the men’s semifinal against Kuwait, India started on a dismal note as Abhay Singh lost to Mohammad Syafiq Kamal in a closely-fought encounter 2-3 (11-4, 9-11, 9-11, 11-8, 9-11).

Saurav Ghosal pulled India level with Malaysia, defeating Eain Yow Ng 3-2 (11-9, 3-11, 8-11, 11-7, 11-9), coming back from a 1-2 deficit to win the fourth and fifth games to win the match.

Ramit Tandon then clinched victory and a place in the final for India when he defeated Addeen Idrakie 3-1 fighting back after losing the first game to win 6-11, 11-4, 11-7, 11-8.

In the women’s semifinals, the Indian team playing without top stars Joshna Chinappa and Dipika Pallikal lost 1-2 to Malaysia. Young Anahat Singh gave India a good start when she defeated Yiwen Chan 3-1 (13-11, 11-8, 11-9, 11-4).

Tanvi Khanna lost to Aifa Azman 8-11, 4-11, 5-11 while Sunayna Kuruvilla lost to Rachel Arnold 7-11, 12-10, 6-11, 4-11.

The Indian men’s team has won three silver medals in the Asian Team Squash Championships and seven bronze medals.

The Indian women’s team won their only title in 2012 and has finished runner-up five times.

20221103-231601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    After insult from staff, four women in TN refuse to travel...

    Puducherry hikes salaries of doctors, nurses and other NRHM staff

    Diya Kumari in 7-member committee for museum project

    Karthi, Lokesh Kanakaraj to begin work on ‘Kaithi 2’ next year