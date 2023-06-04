Rezoana Mallick Heena and Bharatpreet Singh kicked off their campaigns at the Asian U-20 Athletics Championship with a remarkable start, clinching gold medals in the women’s 400m race and men’s discus throw, respectively, here on Sunday.

Rezoana, who is a reigning Asian U-18 Champion, won first track gold for India on the opening day after clocking 53.31 sec to win the women’s 400m title.

Discus thrower Bharatpreet Singh won the second gold with his best throw of 55.66m, which came in his third attempt.

Earlier in the opening day, Antima Pal clinched a bronze in the’women’s 5,000m race with a timing of 17 minutes 17.11 secs while Bushra Khan Gauri finished fourth with 18:15.98 secs.

On the other hand, Abinaya Rajarajan clocked 11.91 secs in her 100m heat to qualify for the final.

