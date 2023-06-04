INDIASPORTS

Asian U-20 Athletics C’ships: Rezoana Mallick, Bharatpreet win gold in Yecheon

NewsWire
0
0

Rezoana Mallick Heena and Bharatpreet Singh kicked off their campaigns at the Asian U-20 Athletics Championship with a remarkable start, clinching gold medals in the women’s 400m race and men’s discus throw, respectively, here on Sunday.

Rezoana, who is a reigning Asian U-18 Champion, won first track gold for India on the opening day after clocking 53.31 sec to win the women’s 400m title.

Discus thrower Bharatpreet Singh won the second gold with his best throw of 55.66m, which came in his third attempt.

Earlier in the opening day, Antima Pal clinched a bronze in the’women’s 5,000m race with a timing of 17 minutes 17.11 secs while Bushra Khan Gauri finished fourth with 18:15.98 secs.

On the other hand, Abinaya Rajarajan clocked 11.91 secs in her 100m heat to qualify for the final.

20230604-183802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Farmers in MP wildlife sanctuary troubled by a bird that no...

    Covid under control in Rajasthan, says CM Gehlot

    ESFI announce dates of NESC 2023 for 15th World Esports Championships

    For Apeksha Porwal, ‘Undekhi’ has been a turning point in career