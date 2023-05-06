India’s Bindyarani Devi clinched a silver medal in the women’s 55kg category at the Asian Weightlifting Championships 2023 a combined lift of 194kg (83kg in snatch and 111kg in clean & jerk), here on Saturday.

The Commonwealth Games 2022 medallist began with a snatch of 80kg. In the second attempt, she registered a lift of 83kg. In the final attempt she lifted 85kg but it was declared a no-lift.

In the clean & jerk, Bindyarani Devi started with a successful lift of 109kg and then went for 111kg in her second attempt. Her third attempt of 115kg was declared a no-lift. The lift of 111kg was enough for the 24-year-old Indian to bag the silver medal in the clean & jerk section as well.

Notably, medals are awarded for total lifts as well as the snatch and clean and jerk sections at the Asian and world championships.

Bindyarani Devi, who competed in the 59kg division at the 2022 World Championships, moved back to the non-Olympic 55kg division for the Asian meet.

China’s Chen Guan Ling won the gold medal with a combined lift of 204kg (snatch 90kg + clean & jerk 114kg) while the bronze went to Vietnam’s Vo Thi Quynh Nhu, who logged a total lift of 192kg (snatch 88kg + clean & jerk 104kg)

Meanwhile, in the men’s 61kg category Group B, Shubham Todkar lifted a combined weight of 263kg (snatch 116kg and clean & jerk 147kg) to finish sixth among nine competitors.

Earlier on Friday, Olympic medallist Mirabai Chanu, who was making her comeback after undergoing hip surgery last December, finished sixth in the women’s 49kg category.

The Asian Weightlifting Championships 2023 is the second in the series of qualifying events for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The Commonwealth Games 2022 gold medallists Jeremy Lalrinninga (men’s 67kg) and Achinta Sheuli (men’s 73kg) will be in action later in the competition.

