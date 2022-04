India’s Ravi Kumar Dahiya clinched the gold medal at the 2022 Asian Wrestling Championships after beating Kazakhstan’s Rakhat Kalzhan in the men’s 57kg final event by technical superiority, here on Saturday.

This is Ravi’s third straight gold medal after Delhi 2020 and Almaty 2021.

Meanwhile, another ace Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia settled for silver in the men’s 65kg after he lost to Iran’s Rahman Amouzad khalili.

20220423-190602