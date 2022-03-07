INDIASPORTS

Asian Youth & Junior Boxing: Vishwanath, Raman storm into semis

By NewsWire
0
0

Indian boxers Vishwanath Suresh and Raman dished out stunning performances to enter the youth men’s semifinals at the 2022 ASBC Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships in Amman, Jordan on Monday.

According to information received here, Vishwanath got the better of Tajikistan’s Meroj Zoidov by a split 4-1 decision in the 48kg quarterfinals to secure his second successive medal at the prestigious continental championships. On the other hand, Raman (51kg) also confirmed his medal by outperforming Jordan’s Yazan Albitar in an impressive 5-0 win.

The last edition’s silver medallist Vishwanath, who received a bye in the opening round, exhibited a great tactical brilliance against the aggressive opponent from Tajikistan. In an intense battle, the Indian, with his fine defensive skills and counter attacking display, however, managed to keep himself ahead in each of the three rounds.

Meanwhile, Raman had a comparatively easy task against the local favourite. Despite some stiff challenge from the opponent, he kept things in control before winning the match convincingly.

Vishwanath and Raman will now take on Uzbek boxers Miralijon Mavlonov and Khujanazar Nortojiev respectively in the semifinals on Friday.

Later on Monday, five more youth boxers-Anand Yadav (54kg), Ayush (57kg), Rudra Pratap Singh (60kg), Vanshaj (63.5kg) and Anjani Kumar Mummana (67kg)-will fight it out in the quarter-finals in the tournament, where both the age groups of men and women-youth and junior-are being played together.

In the junior boys’ section, three Indian boxers, Jayant Dagar (54kg), Chetan (57kg) and Yashwardhan Singh (60kg), made their way into the Last-4 stage while Lovepreet Singh (50kg) exited after enduring a loss against Kazakhstan’s Bek Zholdasbek by RSC verdict.

While Chetan outclassed Iraq’s Murtadha Hamad by unanimous margin, Jayant had to work hard during his close 3-2 win over Pansher Aliakhmed of Kyrgyzstan. Yashwardhan was given a walkover against Kuwait’s Mohammad Alenzi.

20220307-190008

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.