INDIALIFESTYLE

Asia’s first lady loco pilot commands Solapur-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express

NewsWire
0
0

Asia’s first woman loco pilot Surekha Yadav piloted the new Vande Bharat Express from Solapur to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai on Monday.

On arrival, Yadav was felicitated at by rail officials at platform No. 8 of CSMT, the World Heritage headquarters of Central Railway.

In her brief speech, Yadav expressed her gratitude to the CR for giving her the honour to pilot the new age, state of the art technology encompassed in the Vande Bharat trains.

The train departed Solapur at the right time and reached CSMT five minutes before time.

The train crew learning process involves signal observance, hands on new equipment, coordination with other crew members, observance of all parameters for the successful running of a train.

Hailing from Satara in Maharashtra, Surekha Yadav created history by becoming India’s first female train driver in 1988.

For her achievements, she has been honoured with many awards at state, national and international levels.

20230313-231004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    T’gana Cong leader quits party, set to join BJP

    Senior SP leader dies, body donated to KGMU

    India must ask Israel to abstain from aggression: Muslim leaders

    I-League: Rajasthan United ease past Churchill Brothers