Asia’s largest Tulip garden opens for visitors in J&K’s Srinagar

By NewsWire
Jammu and Kashmir chief secretary A.K. Mehta inaugurated the Tulip Garden in J&K’s Srinagar on Wednesday saying that Kashmir has recorded the highest ever footfall of tourists during the last six months.

After inaugurating the Tulip festival at Asia’s largest Tulip garden which is situated on the banks of the Dal Lake with the Zabarwan mountain range in its background in Srinagar, the chief secretary told the mediapersons that in the month of March so far, Kashmir has recorded the highest ever tourist footfall and in the last six months the number of tourists visiting Kashmir remained an all-time high.

The famous Tulip garden was also thrown open for the general public Wednesday.

Mehta said the figure is the highest ever so far compared to any season whether Covid or before, adding that the government is expecting further increase in the tourist footfall during the coming months.

He said 15 lakh tulips of 68 varieties will bloom in the garden this season.

A large number of tourists and locals thronged the garden on the first day where a series of musical and cultural events were being organised to amuse the visitors.

