INDIALIFESTYLE

Asia’s largest tulip garden opens for visitors in Srinagar

NewsWire
0
0

The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, on Sunday opened the Tulip Garden in Srinagar for public, who will be allowed access to it from Monday onwards.

Spread over 52 hectares of picturesque land on the foothills of Zabarwan mountains and located by the banks of the Dal Lake, Srinagar’s Tulip Garden is the largest tulip garden in Asia.

At present, there are 15 lakh tulips in the garden of numerous varieties and colours those present a mesmerising view.

During the opening function, Sinha said Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing a tourism boom as in just the first two months of this year, 4.70 lakh tourists have visited the Union Territory.

“In just January and February, 4.70 lakh tourists visited J&K and the figures exclude Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrims. Last year, 1,28,000,000 tourists had visited J&K, the highest in the past many decades,” the L-G said.

20230319-202801

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Study finds evidence of community transmission of Omicron in Delhi

    1st Test, Day 1: Rohit’s breezy fifty takes India to 77/1...

    Mysterious death of Anis Khan: Victim’s father adamant on CBI probe

    Shinde, Fadnavis to meet BJP leadership to finalise state cabinet