Director Mridul Nair’s next film, ‘Kasargold’, featuring actor Asif Ali in the lead, will be a high-octane thriller woven around gold smuggling.

Yoodlee Films is producing this action thriller in association with Mukhari Entertainment LLP. The film, apart from Asif Ali, will also star Shine Tom Chacko, Sunny Wayne and Deepak Parambol in prominent roles.

The film is an action packed thriller about friends and how greed changes the dynamics of their friendship. Yoodlee has already made a big splash in the Malayalam film industry with ventures like ‘Padavettu’, ‘Kaapa’ and ‘Anweshippin Kandethum’.

Saregama India Vice President Siddharth Anand Kumar says, “This is our second collaboration with Asif and our first with Mridul. They both are hugely talented and represent a new generation of talent that is redefining Malayalam cinema. Mridul and Asif have worked together and shared great chemistry. ‘Kasargold’ will however see them working together in a completely different genre. We want to co-create interesting cinema in different languages and this film is another step in that direction.”

Actor Asif Ali says, “‘Kasargold’ is my second film with Yoodlee after ‘Kaapa’ and my third with Mridul and is completely unlike anything I have done before. This one is a high-octane thriller woven around gold smuggling and many unseen variables that put the characters in situations they could not have expected. It is a human drama, a situational cliffhanger with many twists and I am very eager to see how it turns out.”

Writer-Director Mridul Nair says, “Asif is an actor, who, with great economy, conveys a lot but can also bring in big screen histrionics when you need them. This film has space for both and I am glad that I am working with him again. I am also happy that Yoodlee is backing a story that will push the action genre into new territory. Such supportive collaborations make the job of a director very easy.”

Producer Suraj Kumar adds, “This is the first time I am producing any film and it fills me with joy that it is with such a stellar cast. I hope for a great association with Yoodlee Films & Saregama and I’m sure that ‘Kasargold’ will be a great success.”

