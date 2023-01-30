Former President and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Monday sent a Pak Rs 10 billion legal notice to former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, local media reported.

In the notice, sent by Naek and Associates acting on behalf of their client Asif Ali Zardari, it was stated that Imran Khan in a public address  which was widely-reported across the world  had accused Zardari of “false, fabricated and scandalous remarks/statements as well as leveled baseless allegations of serious nature” that he had paid his corruption money to a terrorist organisation being supported by powerful state agency facilitators to launch another fatal attack on Khan, Samaa TV reported.

The notice read that the “baseless accusations” were of “malicious and defamatory nature” that tried to defame Zardari nationally as well as internationally, the report said.

“Through your defamatory, libelous and scandalous remarks and allegations of serious nature, you have tried to create a link between our client and terrorist organisations blindly disregarding the fact that our client and his party has remained the victim of terrorism,” the notice read.

Further, it said that Zardari’s wife and former Prime Minister late Benazir Bhutto was also assassinated by terrorists, Samaa TV reported.

“In your statements, you have stated that our client, through corruption money, is hatching a fresh plan to allegedly assassinate you despite the fact that our client has languished in prison for almost eight years in false, fabricated, trumped up and concocted cases, including corruption cases, and not one of which was proved against him and he was acquitted in all those cases honourably.”

The notice termed Khan’s statements as “made with malafide intentions and ulterior motives to injure, harm, defame and disparage the reputation and name of our client who has made sacrifices for the restoration of democracy in Pakistan”.

